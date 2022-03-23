AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,732 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

