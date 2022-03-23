AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

