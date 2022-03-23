Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $57,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 170,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,621,902. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

