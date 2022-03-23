Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Insulet makes up approximately 0.9% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $73,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, reaching $245.43. 13,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,860. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $271.68.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

