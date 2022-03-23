Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 258,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.