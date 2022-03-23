Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average is $222.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

