Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

