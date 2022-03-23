Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Price Up 5%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $137.00. 373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

