AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 5.7%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.25. 3,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 614,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

