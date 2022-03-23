Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

A stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. 20,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

