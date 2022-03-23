Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 82.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.