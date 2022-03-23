Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 103 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $299.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.37. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.