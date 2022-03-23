Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 328 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

