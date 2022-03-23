Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

