Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after buying an additional 473,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

