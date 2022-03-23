Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.14

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.10. Air China shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIRYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

