Air Partner (LON:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.82 ($1.64), with a volume of 115886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Air Partner in a report on Friday, January 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.90.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

