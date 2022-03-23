Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 99.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

