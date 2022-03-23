Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE AA traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. 6,831,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,991. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $95.79.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

