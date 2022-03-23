Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $193.26 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

