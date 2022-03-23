Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $454.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology exited the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results. The growing market adoption of the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system appears promising. Impressive international performance across geographies also buoys optimism. However, Align Technology witnessed a 29.5% year-over-year increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and a 48.3% rise in research and development expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021. These escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. On a sequential basis, Clear Aligner revenues were down in the quarter due to lower Invisalign volumes. Further, Americas shipments were down 7.9% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of the Omicron variant as well as a seasonally slower teen season. Align Technology has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $457.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.07. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

