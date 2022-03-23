Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after buying an additional 358,741 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

