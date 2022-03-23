Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $10.60. Allego shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 19,106 shares changing hands.

Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

