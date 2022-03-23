Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.