Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.