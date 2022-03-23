Allworth Financial LP Acquires 178 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.49 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

