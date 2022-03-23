Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,915 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE F opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

