Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $333.80 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

