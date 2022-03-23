Allworth Financial LP Buys 31,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17,157.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

