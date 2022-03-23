Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

