Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.