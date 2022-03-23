Allworth Financial LP Sells 102 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.