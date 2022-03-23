Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,797.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,996.09 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,687.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,801.07.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

