Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Down to $10.82

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.53. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

