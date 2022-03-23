Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

ALPN stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.