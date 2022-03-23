Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 84,539 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.43% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFZ. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 4,956.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 60.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.