Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

