Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

