Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after acquiring an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.92. 8,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,500. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,345. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

