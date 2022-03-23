Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438,477 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $3,094,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $603,000.

SH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,973,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

