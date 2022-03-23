Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.21

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $19.32. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 34,870 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUSF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

