Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AMBC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 1,400,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,186. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

In other news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

