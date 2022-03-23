Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amcor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Amcor stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

