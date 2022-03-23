Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,299. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

