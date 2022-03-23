Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Ameren stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

