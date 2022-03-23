America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

ATAX stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

