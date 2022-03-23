American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 5,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,851. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

