America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.02

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.02 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 52946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.