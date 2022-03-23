Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

USA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$255.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.