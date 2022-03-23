AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.