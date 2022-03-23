AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0014

AmonD (AMON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $11,571.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

